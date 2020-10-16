The city of Oneonta’s contractor, Collins Concrete, will install a new curb along a portion of the east side of Overlook Drive and Suncrest Terrace.
According to a media release, work will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, and Tuesday, Oct. 20, depending on weather.
Driveway access road plates will be removed Monday morning beginning at 7 a.m. Driveway access will remain inaccessible until Wednesday afternoon, the release said.
Those who require special assistance or would like more information should contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
