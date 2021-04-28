Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday, April 28, announced further easing of COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and catered events.
In a media release, Cuomo announced that the midnight food and beverage service curfew will be lifted for outdoor dining areas beginning May 17 and for indoor dining areas beginning May 31.
Cuomo also announced that the 1 a.m. curfew for catered events where attendees have provided proof of vaccination status or a recent negative COVID-19 test result will be lifted beginning May 17, with the curfew for all catered events set to be lifted May 31.
He also announced that catered events can resume at residences beginning May 3 above the state's residential gathering limit of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, as long as the events are staffed by professional, licensed caterers, permitted by the respective locality or municipality, and strictly adhere to health and safety guidance, including social and event gathering limits, masks and social distancing. Also on May 3, the guidance for dancing among attendees at catered events will be aligned with neighboring states, replacing fixed dance zones for each table with social distancing and masks.
Otsego County reported 11 new COVID cases Wednesday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 69 active cases and five people hospitalized.
The testing positivity rate was 2.0%, up from the seven-day average of 1.3%.
The county has confirmed 4,313 cases and 59 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Delaware County reported seven new cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public health, there were 71 active cases, with six people hospitalized and 173 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,283 cases and 47 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 10 new cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 113 active cases, with six people hospitalized and 483 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 3,229 confirmed cases and 73 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported three new cases. It has had 1,588 cases and 16 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday the positivity rate was 1.81% and the seven-day average dropped to 2.02%, the lowest since Nov. 7.
Hospitalizations dropped to 3,117, the lowest since Nov. 26, with 712 people in intensive care units and 444 intubated. There were 32 COVID-19 deaths in the state Tuesday.
"New Yorkers have done a tremendous job at beating back COVID and as a result of their hard work, we have been able to re-open more and more facets of our economy," Cuomo said. "While this is all good news, we are not yet out of the woods and still have work to do in order to defeat this beast."
He noted expanded vaccine access and availability across the state, and said, "It's now on all of us to do our part by getting vaccinated and practicing the behaviors we all know will keep us safe. We've come a long way and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but at this moment, it's critical we do not get complacent and risk losing any of the positive momentum we've gained."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.