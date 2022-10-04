Residents of the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District approved a capital improvement project during voting Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The vote was 126 to 76 in favor of the project, according to information provided by the district Tuesday night.
The $614,693 project would renovate two classrooms at the high school into a school-based health clinic that would be operated by Bassett Healthcare Network, the district website said.
The district would provide the money to renovate the two classrooms into the health center and once it is complete, the heat and electric. Bassett would provide the personnel and equipment, the website said. The center would be staffed with either a nurse practitioner or physician assistant, who work under a Bassett pediatrician, a licensed practical nurse, office assistant, licensed clinical social worker or mental health counselor, dental hygienist and dietician.
According to the presentation shared to residents, the clinic would provide the following services to students at the school:
• Complete physical examinations
• Recommended health screenings
• Comprehensive health care including diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illness
• Reproductive health care
• Health education referral services
• Preventive dental services and referrals
• Immunizations, mental health screening, consultation and referrals
• Counseling
• Child Health Plus information and enrollment assistance.
District Superintendent TheriJo Snyder said having the clinic onsite has advantages for students and their parents.
“Students will miss less school as they can be seen during the school day,” she said. “Parents will not need to leave work to take their children to appointments.”
In addition to the health clinic, the school district will still employ a school nurse, who “will continue to provide all students with the same services they had in the past regardless of the student’s enrollment” in the health center,” the presentation said.
According to Snyder, “There will never be any out-of-pocket expenses for SBHC services. The SBHC program will bill the student’s health insurance for services provided on site at SBHC. If the student does not have health insurance, there will be no charge to the student’s family for the health services provided.”
Snyder said the district held an informational presentation about the vote for residents on Tuesday, Sept. 27, where they could ask questions.
“Overall, I feel the people understand the need for a SBHC within our school,” she said.
If approved, the health center would join 21 other health centers in the Bassett Healthcare Network coverage area Gabrielle Argo, director of public relations at Bassett Healthcare Network, said.
There are 11 school-based health centers in Otsego County at the following locations: Cooperstown Elementary and Middle/High School, Edmeston, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Laurens, Milford, Morris, Richfield Springs, Schenevus and Worcester central schools and Springbrook, she said.
Snyder said “there will be no impact on taxes.”
