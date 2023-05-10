The Catskill Watershed Corporation recently awarded grants totaling $200,000 to schools and non-profit organizations for watershed education projects and programs throughout the West-of-Hudson Watershed as well as the five boroughs of New York City.
According to a media release, 31 grants "will bring lessons in water quality, the New York City water system and watershed to more than 28,000 students and teachers." Five thousand people will participate in programs and projects geared toward public and adult audiences.
Grants from CWC will fund a range of projects, from watershed education initiatives to water quality testing, Trout in the Classroom, and multiple field trips to environmental institutions. Each will "teach the importance of clean water, the connection between New York City and the Catskill-Delaware Region where most of the City’s water originates," the release said.
Local recipients include Delaware County Historical Association in Delhi, , Hanford Mills Museum in East Meredith, Catskill Water Discovery Center in Arkville, Michael Kudish Natural History Preserve in Stamford, John Burroughs’ Woodchuck Lodge in Roxbury, Prattsville Art Project and the Catskill Mountain Club in Margaretville.
CWC education grants are provided annually in partnership with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection.
The CWC is a non-profit, Local Development Corporation responsible for environmental protection, economic development, and education programs in the New York City Watershed West of the Hudson River. For more information, visit www.cwconline.org
Teachers, parents and school administrators can find information on watershed environmental education programs and resources, including some produced with funds from the grant program, at www.watersheducators.org.
