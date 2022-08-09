Female remains were found in Morris last week by two people metal-detecting in a remote area, according to Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl.
The body was discovered due to the two smelling decomposition, Muehl said. It is estimated that the body was there for two months.
"We don't know who the victim is. There is no missing person and we don't think the victim is local. We don't even have a suspect yet," Muehl said.
Muehl said he is waiting for an autopsy report, but it is believed that someone was killed elsewhere and their body was dumped.
There is likely no correlation between the case and other recent murder and homicide cases, Muehl said.
State Police, contacted Monday, had not commented on the case by Tuesday morning.
