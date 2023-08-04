A former Delaware Academy teacher has been indicted on a felony charge as well as several misdemeanors.
Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith issued a media release Friday, saying a grand jury indicted Benjamin W. Moyse, 45, of Delhi, on a felony charge of third-degree facilitation a class E felony. It is alleged that Moyse “intentionally aided a person under 16 years of age, to commit the felony crimes of possessing and disseminating child pornography.” The allegations stem from incidents beginning on August 3, 2020 and continuing until November 28, 2022.
Moyse was a 10th grade teacher at Delaware Academy in Delhi at the time of the alleged crime, according to the release.
The grand jury also indicted Moyse on five misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child. Moyse is alleged to have “knowingly engaged in a course of conduct which was likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of 5 separate children that were all students in the school where he worked,” the release said.
Moyse also faces two misdemeanor charges of official misconduct. The allegations relating to those charges are that he was a public servant, and “knowingly refrained from performing a duty which was imposed upon him by law and/or inherent in the nature of his office as a public-school teacher.” Specific allegations include that Moyse failed to follow the school’s policy and procedures when students and parents repeatedly reported to him that students were being sexually abused. It is alleged that Moyse failed to take any action in response to numerous reports.
Moyse also faces three misdemeanor charges for allegedly being a mandated reporter, and failing to report child abuse or maltreatment that was disclosed to him, on separate occasions, by his students and his students’ parents.
No information was provided regarding arrest or arraignment on the charges.
