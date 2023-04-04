A Walton man will serve a term in state prison after allegedly violating terms of a plea bargain.
According to a media release from the Delaware County District Attorney's Office, Brandin M. VanTassel, 26, appeared in Delaware County Court on April 3, for sentencing on his conviction for first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony.
VanTassel pleaded guilty to the charge on Feb. 27. When he entered his plea, the release said, it was agreed that he would be sentenced to six months’ incarceration and 5 years’ probation supervision. The basis for that guilty plea was that VanTassel had contacted, via phone, a party protected by an order of protection.
After VanTassel entered his guilty plea and was sent to jail, the release said, Walton Police discovered he continued to try to contact the protected party by using the phone in the jail. Police obtained a recording of the jail phone calls, along with the call records showing that VanTassel made multiple phone calls to the protected party.
At the sentencing, according to the release, Acting Delaware County Court Judge Gary A. Rosa informed the parties that, as a result of the new conduct, the court was not bound by the original plea agreement. After hearing arguments from the prosecution and defense, Rosa sentenced VanTassel to the maximum legal sentence of 1 and 1/3 to 4 years in state prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.