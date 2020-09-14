COOPERSTOWN — An Elmsford man pleaded not guilty to eight counts of unlawful surveillance Monday, Sept. 14, in Otsego County Court.
Andrew Amodeo was indicted by a grand jury on eight counts of second degree unlawful surveillance, felonies which carry a potential sentence of 15 months to four years in jail on each count, according to Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl.
The sealed indictment was opened in court Monday in front of Otsego County Judge John Lambert.
Amodeo is accused of setting up a hidden camera in the bathroom of his family's vacation home in the town of Otsego. According to Muehl, another family member found the camera in January and reported the incident to the Otsego County Sheriff's Department.
"It's kind of a twisted case," Muehl said.
Amodeo, who is represented by Westchester County lawyers Andrew Spatz and Jeff Chartier, was processed by state police Monday after his arraignment hearing. His next court appearance is for pre-trial motions, which will take place via Skype at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.