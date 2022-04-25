An Oneonta man was convicted of sex crimes against a child, according to Otsego County's chief prosecutor.

District Attorney John Muehl issued a media release, saying Bradley C. Cook, 21, was convicted at a jury trial in Otsego County Court of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act. According to the release, jurors found that Cook had engaged in oral sexual contact on two occasions with a person who was younger than 11.

Cook faces up to 50 years in prison, the release said. Sentencing was scheduled for June 24. 

