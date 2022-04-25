An Oneonta man was convicted of sex crimes against a child, according to Otsego County's chief prosecutor.
District Attorney John Muehl issued a media release, saying Bradley C. Cook, 21, was convicted at a jury trial in Otsego County Court of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act. According to the release, jurors found that Cook had engaged in oral sexual contact on two occasions with a person who was younger than 11.
Cook faces up to 50 years in prison, the release said. Sentencing was scheduled for June 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.