DA plans new program to prosecute shoplifters efficiently

Shoplifters take note: Otsego County has its eyes on you.
The Otsego County District Attorney’s office is expanding a pretrial diversion program for misdemeanors, District Attorney John Muehl told the county board’s Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committee during its meeting on Thursday, Feb. 10.
The program would provide an alternative to jail for those charged with minor crimes such as petit larceny, drug possession, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.
People entering the program would need to pay restitution and a diversion fee, then take an online course, after which their charges would be dropped. Muehl wants to hire a county investigator to manage the program, he told the board committee.
Since spring 2019, the county has not had sufficient staff to prosecute misdemeanor thefts from chain stores, although they continued to do so for locally-owned businesses.
“For the petit larcenies, the discoveries are so overwhelming that we just can’t do them, but this gives us the opportunity to still do something for the businesses in the county,” Muehl said.
“Oh my god, we might see over ten arrests a week in Walmart, 20 a week around the county,” Muehl said during a brief interview. “Every one of those takes one and a half hours of discovery time. It's the ominous discovery issue that causes the backlog. We have to triage cases, and felonies are more important than stealing from Walmart. I hate to say it, but we need to prioritize.”
The program will gives first-time arrestees a break while allowing the county to focus on repeat offenders. Similar to traffic diversion, people would not be eligible if they’d faced the same charge in the previous 18 months.
“The traffic diversion program has worked out very well, and we hope this will work out the same way,” Muehl said.
The DA’s office is also exploring installation of license plate readers around the county, with the goal of identifying uninsured vehicles, which Muehl called “a real public health finance issue.” He said he hopes to have that program operational by April 2022.
In other Otsego County business:
• The Town of Laurens wants to replace an aging communications tower in New Lisbon with a new, taller 120-foot tower. The Public Works Committee approved transferring a small county property on a hilltop north of Gilbert Lake State Park, near county Highway 14, to the town of Laurens to build the tower.
• Highway Superintendent Rich Brimmer told the Public Works Committee that the cost of road and drainage maintenance has increased due to inflation. “These culvert prices have just been skyrocketing, it’s amazing,” he said. In addition, a new state law will increase labor costs for truck drivers working on public works projects, Brimmer said.
• In both the Public Safety and Public Works committee meetings, board members approved raising pay rates for specific county contractors. Emergency Services Coordinator Victor Jones explained that his department needed more money for medical training to keep EMS volunteers certified. The Public Safety committee agreed to raise the maximum pay rate for trainers from $23 to $35 per hour. The committee later voted in favor of hiring a consultant to review jail operations at the cost of $80 per hour.
• Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr. announced that his department had hired two new corrections officers, out of a pool of 25 applicants, but that the jail remained short-staffed by 12 positions. Devlin also requested funds for crowd control equipment, including metal stanchions, barricades and traffic calming gear. “What we’ve been seeing in the country, I think we need to be prepared,” he said.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
