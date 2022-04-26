Valerie Secor, advertising director of The Daily Star, has been promoted to general manager of the paper, Publisher Fred Scheller announced Tuesday.
"Valerie has demonstrated the ability to adjust to our changing industry," Scheller said. "This, and her leadership qualities, will help assure that our future remains bright."
Secor said, "As general manager I will be learning the ins and outs of the different departments at The Daily Star, and helping the operations run smoothly. I look forward to learning about the different departments."
Secor moved to Otego from Missouri eight years ago with her husband, who was born in Sidney and grew up in Otego. She said she saw a help wanted ad for a multi-media advertising sales position at The Daily Star. "I took a chance and it worked out," she said. She was promoted to advertising director in November 2018. Prior to that, she was promoted to the position of project manager in March 2016 and to advertising sales manager in June 2017.
"It's a great opportunity for her," Scheller said. "I think she's earned it. She knows the community. She's served on community boards. It's a good fit for the job and the community."
Secor said Scheller "has been a mentor to me." She said she has learned a lot from Scheller and said she will continue as he "has immense knowledge and expertise of the newspaper industry."
"I'm very excited," Secor said of her promotion.
