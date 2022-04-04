Daily Star Editor Robert Cairns wins award for columns

Daily Star Editor Robert Cairns was honored last week as Columnist of the Year in Division II of the 2021 Best of CNHI journalism awards.
Community Newspaper Holdings Inc. is the parent company of The Daily Star. About 100 papers across the nation competed in three circulation divisions.
Judges said of a sampling of Cairns' columns: "Writer employs a conversational style while taking on intense subjects such as the trend among some not to fly the American flag because they fear they will be associated with a certain former president. The columnist's Memorial Day column is poignant without being preachy. He makes points worthy of consideration without a heavy-handed tone. But when writing about COVID vaccines, he takes the gloves off and stakes himself to a clear and unwavering position. Tight writing, easy reading."
Cairns' columns can be seen at tinyurl.com/4y7ckn2b
