Valerie Secor, advertising director of The Daily Star In Oneonta, New York, has been promoted to general manager of the paper, Publisher Fred Scheller announced Tuesday.
She will retain her position as the newspaper’s advertising director.
Secor began her newspaper career at The Daily Star in 2015 as a multi-media advertising sales representative. She was promoted to project manager in March 2016, advertising sales manager in June 2017 and to advertising director in November 2018.
“Valerie has demonstrated the ability to adjust to our changing industry,” Scheller said. “This, and her leadership qualities, will help assure that our future remains bright.”
Secor moved to Otego from Missouri eight years ago and lives with her husband, Doug, and children Isaac, Miley, Danny, Nathan and Claire.
“Publishing numerous publications each week requires a great deal of interdepartmental cooperation. As general manager I will be learning the ins and outs of the different departments at The Daily Star, and helping operations run smoothly, Secor said. "I look forward to the experience.”
Speaking of her plans, she said, “My focus has been the betterment of the community and, in this position, that will continue to be my focus.”
