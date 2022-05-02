Daily Star Staff Writer Nick Richardson was recognized with an award from the New York Press Association at the group's spring convention, held April 29 - 30 in Saratoga Springs.
Richardson placed third in Division 2 for a sports feature submitted in the association's 2021 Better Newspapers Contest. The Aug. 19, 2021 story, "Oneonta trio wins Cape Cod Baseball League title," told of Oneontans — bench and infield coach Lance Ratchford and pitchers Teddy McGraw and John Mikolaicyk — who were part of the Brewster Whitecaps team that won the Cape Cod Baseball League championship.
"Nick works hard to find good sports stories in the region and I'm proud to see his work recognized by the New York Press Association," Daily Star Editor Robert Cairns said.
