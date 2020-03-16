Starting Wednesday, March 18, The Daily Star offices will be closed to the public out an abundance of caution over the COVID-19 outbreak. We will continue to publish in print and online.
Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, The Daily Star will continue to make all important coronavirus news and updates available, whether or not you are a subscriber, through our Breaking News alerts.
If you have not already done so, we urge you to go to The Daily Star’s website, thedailystarcom, and sign up for our breaking news alerts. Just hover over the subscribe link and pick the newsletter option to sign up.
Then, all the latest coronavirus news will be sent to you your devices — smartphones, tablets and computers — to be read free of charge.
While we continue to hope you will value all of our local news and subscribe — most other Daily Star content will continue to be available to subscribers only — we want to make sure our four-county region is continually on top of the news coronavirus outbreak.
The cancellation list can be accessed directly at https://tinyurl.com/rezrhe9. A collection of our local COVID-19 stories can be seen at https://tinyurl.com/COVID-ds.
We encourage people to email news tips and questions to news@thedailystar.com. For circulation questions, email circulation@thedailystar.com and for advertising, email advertising@thedailystar.com. Legal notices should be sent to legals@thedailystar.com. Our office will be staffed during normal business hours, and customers may call 607-432-1000 to reach our front desk. If a staff member is not at his or her desk, please leave a message, as voicemail and emails will be checked regularly.
