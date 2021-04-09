The Daily Star took home eight honors during the 2020 New York Press Association virtual awards ceremony held Thursday and Friday, April 8 and 9.
Reporter Sarah Eames' photos of a Black Lives Matter rally and counter protest in Bainbridge earned her first-place honors in the Division 2 Spot News Photos category.
The judges said, "This gallery of photos gave readers a splendidly rich view of the participants in a confrontation between Black Lives Matter supporters and opponents. Both overview shots and close-up portraits showed the emotions on both sides." The full gallery can be seen at https://tinyurl.com/2t8a2cm6 .
Eames also earned a second-place for Best Column in Division 2 for the recounting of her experience during a police standoff in the town of Deposit. "This column gave me chills. It is a well written description of the life of a news reporter," the judges said. "Nice job reminding people that reporters are people, too."
A second-place was also earned by editor Denielle Cazzolla in Division 2 in Editorials. Her editorials focused on the change in leadership at SUNY Oneonta following the systems largest COVID outbreak in the fall, pedestrian safety along Lettis Highway and the non-Induction Weekend. Of the entry, the judges said: "Three strong editorials, led by the ouster of the local SUNY leader. The pedestrian issue also has a strong call for action for a longtime safety issue."
Managing Editor Robert Cairns earned an honorable mention in the category with his editorials calling for accountability in the SUNY Oneonta outbreak, praising justice being served to Gabriel Truitt in the fatal 2019 arson and supporting a look at changing the city manager position. "Three solid editorials," the judges said, "with the calling out of the SUNY system the strongest."
Eames earned honorable mentions in the Division 3 Feature Story and Division 2 Feature Photo categories. Of her photo of a young girl shopping at Annutto's in Oneonta, judges said, "Nice feature photo. Love that it is captured extemporaneously."
On her story on the Waters family from Esperance, who are known nationwide for raising awareness and funds for those with hearing loss, changing their focus to making see-through masks, the judges said: "Interesting story showcasing a unique side of the virus-corrupted world of 2020. This story is well written, drawing in the reader. It flows easily from first word to last, and makes the reader want to continue reading until the end."
The Daily Star earned two honorable mentions in the Division 2 Best News or Feature Series category for coverage of the Franklin 20 dog abuse case and for its continuing coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak at SUNY Oneonta.
In the Franklin 20 reporting, the judges said of Eames' reporting: "A sad tale (tail?) told well. Strong descriptions engage the reader. Animal cruelty is a difficult subject, and I think the series does a fine job with the crime, the impact on the dogs, and the reactions of caregivers..."
The coverage of the outbreak at SUNY Oneonta included stories by Eames, reporter Greg Klein, CNHI State Reporter Joe Mahoney, Sports Editor Jared Bomba, former reporter Shweta Karikehalli and Managing Editor Robert Cairns. The series included stories leading up to the fall reopening, the closure less than two weeks later, the fallout on the community, the stepping down of President Barbara Jean Morris, and more. The judges said "Good work on following an evolving story."
