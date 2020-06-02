The Chenango County Dairy Day Committee announced Monday the cancellation of this year’s festival amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The celebration, originally scheduled for June 20, would have been the community’s 20th annual event, according to a media release.
“For the past nineteen years, Dairy Day has been a fantastic community event, drawing hundreds of people to celebrate the history and impact of agriculture in our county,” the committee said in a statement. “While June’s date is not a possibility this year, there are possibilities for a different kind of celebration later in the year. Especially in times like this, a celebration of dairy and agriculture is particularly important.”
For information and updates, visit facebook.com/dairyday or ccechenango.org/dairyday.
Chenango County announced one new COVID-19 case Monday, bringing the countywide total to 133. Of those, one is hospitalized, five are deceased and 92 have recovered.
Three residents remain under precautionary quarantines and 109 under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release. To date, the county has conducted 4,294 tests.
Delaware County announced no new COVID-19 cases Monday for the fourth consecutive day. The countywide case total remains at 73, with two hospitalizations, 63 recoveries, four deaths and two individuals isolating at home.
Two residents remain under precautionary quarantine and 16 under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release. To date, the county has conducted 2,659 tests on 2,087 individuals, 1,962 of which have produced negative results and 29 of which have results pending.
Otsego County did not release a COVID-19 case update Monday. Sixty-five total cases were reported Wednesday, May 27, 57 of which have recovered and five of which are deceased.
Sixteen residents remain under quarantine and 283 have been released from quarantine, according to a media release. The county received 2,653 negative test results as of May 27.
Schoharie County has not released a COVID-19 case update since May 20, when the countywide total reached 47.
As of May 20, nine individuals had been hospitalized to date, two remained in isolation and one was deceased, according to a media release. Eleven individuals were under quarantine and another 11 had been released.
