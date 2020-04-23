Dairy giveaway draws giant crowd

DELHI — Delaware County residents, socially distanced in their vehicles, lined the village streets by the hundreds Thursday to receive free dairy products in a drive-thru on the SUNY Delhi campus.
“I need to do this for my community,” said organizer Jackie Oliver. “I was taught by my parents that you take care of your neighbors.”
A dozen volunteers, clad in face masks and matching fluorescent orange “dairy drive-thru” T-shirts, loaded about 700 cars with cases of milk, sour cream, yogurt and other products donated by Saputo in Delhi, Kraft in Walton and Chobani in New Berlin.
“Jackie called us and we showed up,” said Delhi resident John Lynch, who volunteered with his partner, Jody O’Connell.
“Everybody’s all about helping each other in this community,” said Oliver, a Delhi resident. “It wouldn’t have been so easy if it wasn’t local.”
The dairy plants donated a collective 2,550 half-gallons of milk, 672 tubs of sour cream, 720 cans of whipped cream, 480 cottage cheese containers, 360 yogurt cups, 120 yogurt tubes and 60 cartons of coffee creamer, according to Oliver.
“It’s hard times right now in the dairy industry,” she said. “Everybody on both sides — the farmers and the plants — they’re struggling. A lot of farmers are dumping their milk, and with restaurants and stores being closed right now, plants are having a hard time getting rid of product.”
Oliver said she was inspired by a similar ongoing event at SUNY Morrisville.
“Buy your dairy products,” she said. “Farmers need your help right now. They’re having a tough time and we need to support them in any way we can.”
“This means a great deal to the community,” said Delhi resident Pamela Guy, who said she was picking up donations for a family of seven.
“It’s priceless,” said drive-thru patron Jane Magenheim of Roxbury. “The food pantry in Margaretville serves 83 families normally and they’re taxed to the limit now.”
Dairy donations were also provided to Delaware Academy and South Kortright schools and the Delhi Campus Child Care Center, Oliver said. Before cars started rolling in, volunteers delivered dairy products to a senior community and local residents confined to their homes.
“I’m just trying to feed the people that need it,” Oliver said. “I don’t need a pat on the back. I’m just doing what I need to do.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
