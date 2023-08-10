The Visionary, a performing arts theater in Mount Vision, will present its inaugural Visionary Dance Festival at 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12.
According to a media release, the event will feature works by “Brooklyn-based, Grammy award-winning musician and arranger Johnny Butler,” with “New York City-based performer, choreographer, director and educator Alex Oliva … mentoring choreographer-dancers Quaba Venza Ernest, Caleb Patterson, Michelle Thompson Ulerich and Annie White as they create new, ground-breaking works.” A King’s Kakery food truck, offering Caribbean fare, will be onsite from 5:30 p.m.
Highlighted Saturday will be Butler and Oliva’s latest work, “Recess,” which, the release states, “explores human relationships, examining what it means to make a friend, to look forward to seeing each other, for things to go wrong, to fight and to reconcile.
“Friendship is so deeply rooted in our everyday lives that it’s easy to minimize the importance of friendship,” the statement continues. “As we grow older, life changes, work changes, we have children of our own and we grow distant from our friends and family. For adults as well as children, the importance of human connection is paramount and cannot be overstated. Making art and making friends are pro-humanist, fraternal endeavors that operate outside of the world of work and give our lives purpose and meaning.”
Butler said “Recess” represents the culmination of his and Oliva’s artist residencies at The Visionary.
“It is definitely sort of the big piece and a big collaboration between me and Alex,” he said. “We actually have been working on it slowly for a while, about five or six months, but not full time … because other places wanted us to do other shows. So, we’d been developing this … but never actually done the whole piece and never with a full company. Usually, it would just be one piece that gets developed (during the residency), so the thing that makes this a once-in-a-lifetime moment is there are three separate pieces (being presented), and normally that would never happen. It’s a bigger scale because of that.
“The work that Annie is presenting, she’s been working on for a long time … and Caleb and Michelle, they’re pulling together a mixture of things but sort of coalescing those into one big thing,” Butler continued. “It’s all very interdisciplinary.”
“All these choreographers have been developing these works for quite some time and, this week, got to come together in the space and flesh it out … and make it more site-specific and dive into lighting and spatial design and get the whole group together,” Oliva said. “These choreographers don’t always work together, so this week has been time for us to gel everything into what will become the evening — The Visionary Dance Festival — and create a cohesive event.”
Oliva and Butler, who have been developing projects from The Visionary for about four years, said the upstate space has proven inspiring.
“When I first came here in 2020, it was the height of the pandemic, and my experience here was absolutely magical,” Butler said.
“Space is just so incredibly important and scarce for dance artists, and it is very expensive and not really accessible, so having a residency and getting space to really build a show here over a week or two weeks’ time is the biggest gift we could get,” Oliva said.
The Visionary, housed in a 200-year-old church at 2381 state Route 205 in Mount Vision, was founded by Jamie Leonard and Pamela Rapp and launched in 2008, after they purchased the property in 2004. Associate Producer Beatrice Huestis, with the company since 2021, described The Visionary in a 2022 interview as “a performance space for new and explorative works, present(ing) multi-media performances.”
Saturday’s event, Butler and Oliva said, furthers that mission.
“I’ve seen a lot of their stuff and been a part of some of their stuff, and they always really have a strong emphasis on interesting dance pieces and interesting music, as well,” Butler said.
“I think Pam and Jamie and The Visionary are looking … to support performing arts in this area, and that’s rare already, much less experimental performance art, so this is definitely in line with their vision for what this place can be,” Oliva said. “Even the way the seats are oriented and the space is designed are not quite traditional, so I think they’re really excited about projects that are bending the boundaries of what these forms can do and how to use that creativity and that magic, and that’s an important part of how we’ve envisioned the festival. We wanted to get a food vendor to create more senses and more community involvement, instead of a stuffy theater-going experience, so that all ties into the interdisciplinary idea: more of the senses and more ways of connecting to each other.”
The festival, Oliva and Butler saidd, will include about 75 minutes of performances, with a 15-minute intermission.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit upsi-ny.com/upcoming-events-news, call 607-638-5119 or find “The Visionary Dance Festival” on Facebook.
