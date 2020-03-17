The Davenport Town Board is seeking someone to fill a seat after a member resigned last week due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
Kitty Ballard, a board member of more than six years, handed in her resignation effective Sunday, according to Dennis Valente, Davenport town supervisor.
“This has to do with the virus, that she and her spouse are in the highly vulnerable population and that it’s wise for her to limit her public exposure,” he said.
Board members will appoint another resident to fill the vacancy, and the seat will be up for election in November to finish the final year of Ballard’s term, according to Valente.
The seat will be open for a full four-year term in next year’s election, he said.
“To get on the ballot — the only option left with this much time, because the petition period for parties has been shortened — is the petition period for independent petitions, so you can make up your own party,” he said.
“The board was very understanding,” Valente said of Ballard’s resignation. “She’s been a real contributor to the board, and she’s going to be missed.”
