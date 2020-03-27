The town of Davenport has filled a vacancy on its Town Council.
Town Supervisor Dennis Valente said Thursday that the council appointed Terry Collins to the seat left vacant by the resignation of Kitty Ballard. Collins will serve through the end of the year.
Collins is a former board member who was defeated by a narrow margin in the last election, Valente said. "We determined we would like a guy with some experience," he said.
An election will be held for the remaining year of the term. Valente said Collins will be a candidate for the position, running on the Independence Party line.
In other news, Valente said the Davenport Water District billing has been postponed until the end of March and late penalties will be waived.
