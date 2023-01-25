Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced Wednesday that Jeremie G. Hoyt, 43, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class B violent felony.
The plea took place in Delaware County Court, before Acting county Judge Michael Getman.
According to a media release, Hoyt appeared in court for a scheduled hearing on Jan. 17 and, instead of moving forward with the hearing, entered a guilty plea. Before pleading guilty, Hoyt admitted that he performed oral sex on a child younger than 13 years old on two separate occasions between January and August of 2019.
The guilty plea was part of an agreement in which it was agreed that Hoyt will be sentenced to 20 years of incarceration and 10 years of post-release supervision, the release said. Upon his release, Hoyt will be required to register as a sex offender.
Sentencing is scheduled for Mar. 6 in Delaware County Court.
