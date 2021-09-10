Police said Friday that a Davenport man is facing charges after a passenger in his vehicle was injured Thursday in a crash on state Route 23 in Davenport.
According to a media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, deputies were dispatched to the crash near the intersection of Brick House Hill Road, where a 13-year-old passenger had sustained a serious head injury and was airlifted by a LifeNet helicopter to Albany Medical Center.
The driver, Robert H. Smith, 35, of Davenport, reportedly sustained minor injuries and was evaluated and treated at the scene.
Deputies said their investigation found that Smith was traveling east the highway when he fell asleep. His car traveled across the on-coming lane of traffic, ran off the roadway and struck a tree. Deputies said Smith was operating the vehicle while its registration was suspended due to an insurance lapse.
Smith was charged with a misdemeanor offense of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, along with traffic violations of moving from a lane unsafely and failure to keep right. He was issued traffic summonses to appear in the town of Davenport Court.
