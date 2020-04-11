Delaware County deputies said a Davenport man was arrested Friday, April 10, on a misdemeanor charge after having inappropriate contact with a young girl.
According to a media release, deputies were called Thursday, April 9, to investigate child endangerment reported by a parent of a child.
Deputies said their investigation revealed that, over the course of the past week, Jack Burgess, 65, made a number of romantic advances toward a girl younger than 16 through text and social media communications. It is also alleged that Burgess hugged and kissed the girl, according to police.
Burgess was arrested on Friday and charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
Burgess arraigned by Delaware County Judge Richard Northrup, Jr., via a remote, virtual appearance Friday, the release said. Burgess was issued an order of protection, prohibiting him from having contact with the girl. He was released on his own recognizance pending an appearance in the town of Davenport Court.
