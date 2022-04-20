Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.