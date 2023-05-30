A Davenport man was sentenced last week to 20 years in prison.
According to a media release from Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith, Jeremie G. Hoyt, 43, of Davenport, was sentenced to the term in state prison for his conviction of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class B violent felony.
It is alleged that Hoyt engaged in at least two acts of oral sexual conduct with a child younger than 13 years old between January and August of 2019 in Davenport.
According to the release, acting Delaware County Court Judge Michael Getman sentenced Hoyt on May 26 to 20 years of incarceration, to be followed by 10 years of post-release supervision. Hoyt was also ordered to submit a DNA sample to the state DNA databank and to pay a $1,000 crime victims' fee. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.
