A Davenport man has been indicted on a charge of murder, accused of causing the death of his wife.
Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced Tuesday, April 4, that Justin T. Valk, 46, was indicted by a grand jury on March 30 for allegedly murdering Stephanie Valk during the summer of 2022.
The top count of the accuses Valk of second-degree murder and alleges that he "acted under circumstances evincing a depraved indifference to human life, when he recklessly engaged in conduct that caused the death of Stephanie Valk," a media release from the prosecutor's office said.
A second charge of second-degree murder alleges that Valk intentionally caused the death of Stephanie Valk on or about the time period of July 29 to Aug. 1, 2022, in the town of Davenport.
Valk is also charged with recklessly endangering the life of the victim, and assaulting the victim, the release said.
If Valk is convicted of second-degree murder, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.
Valk is scheduled to be arraigned in Delaware County Court on April 10. He is currently incarcerated at the Delaware County Correctional Facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.