Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.