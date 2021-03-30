The Delaware County Electric Cooperative has a new general manager and CEO.
The DCEC Board of Directors announced in a Tuesday media release that Christopher N. Evans was appointed to the job, effective April 2.
According to the release, Evans has 26 years of experience in the energy industry, most recently with New York State Electric and Gas. Prior to that, Evans spent almost two decades working with electric cooperatives.
“I have 19 years with cooperatives and appreciate how each system has unique challenges and opportunities, rich histories and traditions but also the ability to independently and distinctively flourish by leveraging and living the seven cooperative principles,” Evans said in the release. “I’m extremely proud to be joining a team that operates with a clear focus on those we serve — our members, and the communities where they live, work, worship, and play.”
April 2 also marks the last day of work for Interim CEO Millie Faulkner, a 32-year employee who began her cooperative career as the general clerk in 1989, the release said.
