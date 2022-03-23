The Arc Otsego will get a grant from DCMO BOCES to facilitate job placement.
According to an Arc Otsego media release, the Delaware-Chenango-Madison-Otsego Board of Cooperative Educational Services Career Destinations program created “Turning Businesses into Classrooms” and chose Arc Otsego as one of the award recipients, "based on the strongest alignment with the goal of preparing a robust internship program for graduates in our region."
The grant, awarded to five businesses, "will create a comprehensive coaching and internship plan for graduates," the release said. The Arc Otsego’s role will be "to create a robust program for graduates exploring fields that support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities."
The plan will include a training and onboarding program, workshops and hands-on experience focused on soft skills for employability, and exposure to the variety of jobs available in the IDD field, the release said.
“We are excited that this partnership allows us to engage with students in DCMO BOCES and district schools," Faith Tiemann, chief marketing officer with The Arc Otsego, said in the release. "Creating an internship program and pipeline to jobs with our agency will help Otsego County retain young professionals, and we are looking forward to taking the lead in this great program to provide opportunities to local graduates.”
Funds from the grant will help to create the comprehensive coaching and internship plan, as well as provide funding for four internships for students in the DCMO BOCES service area, the release said. Those interested in learning more can visit www.arcotsego.org/careers.
