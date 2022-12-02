DCMO BOCES on Friday announced the selection of Michael Rullo, as its new superintendent.
New York State Education Commissioner of Education Betty A. Rosa gave her approval on Oct. 26, allowing DCMO board members the opportunity to begin contract negotiations, according to a BOCED media release. The appointment followed a ten-month search to find a replacement for former Superintendent Perry T. Dewey, III who retired in June of 2022.
Rullo will begin work at the DCMO BOCES in February of 2023, the release said.
According to the release, Rullo, a father of four children, earned a degree in math from SUNY Geneseo with the goal of becoming a doctor, a career destination he changed to become an educator. He began his career at Harpursville Central School district in 2008 as senior high school principal, moving to junior-senior high school principal and advancing to assistant superintendent in 2012. In 2015 Rullo was appointed as school superintendent.
“I am so excited to have the opportunity to serve our school superintendents, our staff and most importantly our students," Rullo said. "The DCMO BOCES schools are so similar to the rural school community I have served for the past 15 years. Elevating the opportunities we can offer our students beyond the rural limitations and challenges we face is my personal interest.”
DCMO BOCES Board President Vanessa Warren said, “Guided by our core belief that student success is the center of our decision making and impacting our students’ learning opportunities by continuing to implement the rigorous strategic plan, board members felt strongly about the focused leadership and connection to student success embedded in Mr. Rullo’s work experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.