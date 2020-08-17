DCMO BOCES will hold a series of community information sessions for families, staff and students to learn more about the 2020-21 school reopening plans.
“We are reaching out to everyone connected to our school re-opening to increase awareness of the multiple layers of compliance we are following and to welcome questions and comments,” District Superintendent Perry Dewey said.
In-person sessions will be held at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 19 at the Harrold Campus in Masonville. Three sessions will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20,at the Chenango Campus. To comply with social distancing requirements, registration will be required. The sessions will be broadcast through YouTube for remote participation and will be recorded for future viewing.
Links to registration forms and virtual meeting links will be published at www.dcmoboces.com
