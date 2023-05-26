The New York Council of Nonprofits has extended the deadline to June 5 for the 2023 Otsego County Mini-Grant Program. The focus of the effort is “to measurably improve the governance and management of qualifying Otsego County 501©(3) charitable nonprofits,” according to a media release. Initiated in 2004, the program is made possible with underwriting from The Scriven Foundation.
The Mini-Grant Program is a resource for local nonprofits “facing significant challenges or striving to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of organizational management, governance, and/or program services,” the release said.
“The foundation is proud to support this program as we recognize how important it is that our local nonprofits have access to high-quality advice and training as they seek to fully serve their clients and communities,” said Jane Forbes Clark, president of The Scriven Foundation.
There is $50,000 of grant funds available with grant awards ranging from $500 to $2,500 per nonprofit applicant. Grants will be awarded competitively to qualifying nonprofits with approved project activities, the release said.
Grant criteria can be seen online at http://bit.ly/41hLV4Y. It is recommended that any applicant review the 2023 criteria before applying.
The grant application can be found at https://tinyurl.com/bdcmpr62.
Grant award announcements will be made between June 1 and July 1, according to the release.
