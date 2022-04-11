State Police said a Cobleskill woman was one of two people killed in a multi-vehicle accident on the Thruway in Guilderland on Wednesday, April 6.
Troopers responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on I-90 in the town of Guilderland just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, a media release said. A preliminary investigation determined one tractor-trailer and five passenger vehicles were involved in the crash between exits 25 and 24 near mile marker 151.5 eastbound.
According to police, Larousse Desrosiers, 53, of Boston, was operating a 2012 Freightliner tractor trailer for Amazon Prime, when traffic began to slow due to congestion. Desrosiers was unable to avoid the traffic and struck five passenger vehicles. The tractor trailer came to rest after crashing into the final vehicle, a 2016 Volkswagen, causing both vehicles to catch fire. The driver of the Volkswagen, Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Albany County coroner and removed to Ellis Hospital pending an autopsy.
The crash also claimed the life of Brian M. Harper, 33, of Rotterdam, the release said. Harper was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Ellis Hospital pending an autopsy.
Other people who were injured in the accident:
• Samantha E. Bonanno, 35, of Amsterdam, was transported to Ellis Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
• Amanda J. Clark, 34, of Schenectady, was transported to St. Peter’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
• James G. Fox, 50, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was transported to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries and was listed in critical condition. A passenger in his vehicle, Anthony W. Squillo, 33, of Glenville, was also transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Desrosiers was not injured and was transported to the State Police barracks in Latham where he was evaluated by a drug recognition expert. Impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor and the investigation is pending at this time, the media release said.
Traffic was diverted at exit 25 until accident reconstruction was completed. Troopers continue to ask witnesses to contact Investigator Matthew Spickler at 518-724-7565 with any information.
