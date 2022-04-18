The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation on Monday announced $3.375 million in Conservation Partnership Program grants, the largest amount of funding for the program to date, for 51 nonprofit land trusts across the state, according to a media release.
The announcement, made during New York state’s Earth Week celebration, includes 80 grants funded through New York's Environmental Protection Fund and will leverage an additional $2.7 million in private and local funding to support projects that protect water quality and farmland, boost public access for outdoor recreation, and conserve open space, the release said. The Land Trust Alliance administers the Conservation Partnership Program in coordination with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
“DEC is proud to partner with the Land Trust Alliance for this $3.3 million grant announcement, which supports land trusts across the state managing forests, conserving agricultural lands, restoring coastal and wetland areas, and bolstering essential projects in our fight against climate change,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in the release. “Thanks to Gov. Hochul and legislative leaders, the state’s record-high Environmental Protection Fund is making historic investments in local land trusts and community partners, sustaining their work to protect and preserve New York’s natural areas now and for future generations.”
Two local organizations were among the recipients.
The Otsego Land Trust will receive two grants: A capacity grant of $39,920 and a stewardship and resource management grant of $32,452. The Catskill Center for Conservation and Development will receive $9,715.
“The people of New York need and love open spaces for the many health, recreation, and economic benefits they provide,” said Meme Hanley, the Land Trust Alliance’s New York program manager. “These grants will leverage the strengths of the state’s land trust community to protect treasured local outdoor places and help provide important climate benefits."
The $3.375 million in Conservation Partnership Program grants, and $2.7 million in private and local funding "will increase the resilience of State lands to the changing climate and contribute to climate solutions by storing carbon. Natural climate solutions will have a significant role in addressing risks associated with climate change," the release said. Since the Conservation Partnership Program's inception in 2002, the program has awarded 1,077 grants totaling more than $25 million to 92 land trusts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.