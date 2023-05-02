Hunters in New York harvested an estimated 231,961 deer during the 2022 hunting season, a 10% increase from last year, state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced Tuesday.
“DEC established several new deer hunting opportunities in 2021 and hunters took greater advantage of these opportunities during the 2022 season, including another safe, successful youth hunt,” Seggos said in a media release. “Increased hunter success combined with recovering deer populations contributed to an overall increase in total deer harvest.”
The 2022-23 estimated deer take included 116,425 antlered bucks and 115,536 antlerless deer. Statewide, that represents a 5% increase in antlered buck harvest and a 15% increase in antlerless deer harvest from last season, the release said. Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease affected areas of the Hudson Valley and eastern shores of Lake Ontario in 2020 and 2021, resulting in reduced deer hunting success in those areas. Increases in buck harvest, which DEC tracks as an index of deer population abundance, during the 2022-23 seasons indicate that deer populations in affected areas are recovering, the release said.
More than 2,000 antlerless deer were taken during the mid-September antlerless-only season. That is a 9% increase from 2021. The early season was established “to increase harvest of antlerless deer in wildlife management units where deer populations need to be reduced based on DEC’s deer population objectives,” the release said.
Nearly 2,300 deer, a 38% increase from 2021, were harvested by youth hunters during the Youth Hunt Weekend. The increase was due in part to increased success of 12- and 13-year old hunters participating in the second year of a pilot program established by the state Legislature that allows hunters aged 12-13 to hunt deer with a firearm, according to the release.
Southern Zone hunters expanded their participation in the Holiday Deer Hunt, a second portion of the late bow and muzzleloader season from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, designed to provide additional hunting opportunity when students are on school break and families are gathered for the holidays, the release said. Nearly 4,000 deer, representing an 11% increase from 2021, were harvested during that time. Young hunters also reported taking more deer during the Holiday Deer Hunt than during the traditional portion of the late bow and muzzleloader season, the release said.
