The village of Oxford has received $50,000 for tree planting from the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The Village Tree Board will coordinate the planting of 175 street and park trees during the spring and fall of 2022 with guidance from the DEC and a local certified arborist, according to a media release.
The grant was awarded in celebration of Arbor Day as part of a $1.18 million award to communities across the state to inventory, plant, and maintain public trees.
The grants are part of the second phase of grants through DEC’s Division of Lands and Forests’ Urban and Community Forestry Program, which “works to increase public awareness of the importance of trees and help communities develop and implement comprehensive tree management plans to create healthy forests while enhancing quality of life, the release said.
“Trees are vital to our community life, public health, and our environment,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in the release. “New York State is proud to celebrate Arbor Day by awarding grants to 26 outstanding projects in communities across the state to inventory, plant, and maintain public trees. These innovative projects exemplify New York State’s commitment to protecting and enhancing our state’s natural resources, while also beautifying communities and enhancing quality of life for a greener future.”
