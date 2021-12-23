The state Department of Environmental Conservation reminded visitors to practice "Leave No Trace" while recreating on state lands this winter
“Whether you’re exploring the Adirondack or Catskill mountains, or enjoying your local trail, winter is an excellent time to get outdoors in New York,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos in a media relaase. “To protect public lands for future generations, remember to Love Our New York Lands by practicing the Leave No Trace Seven Principles and get outside safely and responsibly.”
The principles, as listed in the release are:
1. Plan ahead and prepare. Proper planning is vital to ensure a safe winter adventure, the release said. Visitors should know their limits, set realistic goal, and choose an appropriate experience. Outdoor adventurers are encouraged to research trails and routes before setting out and contact DEC or other knowledgeable parties with questions.
Because winter weather can change rapidly, DEC recommends visitors bring food, water, navigation, warm layers, snowshoes and traction devices, a headlamp, first-aid kit, and matches or a lighter. They should stay-up-to date with current weather reports and if the forecast calls for harsh conditions, consider rescheduling.
Make a timeline, including a turnaround time, and stick to it. Visitors should leave their trip plans with a friend or relative that will call for help if they don’t return on time.
2. Travel and camp on durable surfaces. Travel on durable surfaces to help maintain the integrity of trails and limit damage to trailside vegetation. Snow is considered a durable surface once it is 6 inches deep. Snowshoes make walking in deep snow easier and help prevent postholing, the act of creating deep holes in the snow with bare boots. Use traction devices, such as crampons or microspikes, to travel safely across ice.
3. Properly dispose of waste. Visitors to state lands are asked to carry out what they carry in, including garbage, food scraps, broken gear and waste. Dispose of trash in a designated can at the trailhead or at home. Use toilets or outhouses whenever possible.
4. Leave what you find. Leave trail signs and markers so others can find their way, and leave historic artifacts and natural features for others to enjoy. Visitors should not do not carve or graffiti rocks, trees, or backcountry structures.
5. Minimize campfire impacts. Visitors should use designated fireplaces whenever possible and only burn dead and downed wood. When finished with the fire, extinguish it completely. Never leave a fire unattended or build a fire inside a structure such as a lean to or tent.
6. Respect wildlife. Never follow, approach or feed wildlife. Human food can harm wildlife and feeding wildlife can create bad habits that lead to unwanted human interaction and habituation.
7. Be considerate of other visitors. Help all visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience by following winter trail etiquette. Wear snowshoes or skis on snowy trails to avoid post-holing. Separate ski and snowshoe tracks when possible. Yield to downhill skiers and move to the side of the trail to let snowmobiles pass. Snowmobile riders are reminded to slow down when passing pedestrians.
