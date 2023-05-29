The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is encouraging the public to comment on draft updates to the Chenango Trail Unit Management Plan. The plan guides future management and use of 5,455 acres of state land in Chenango and Broome counties.
“DEC is dedicated to improving access to year-round recreational opportunities, preserving natural features, and protecting fish and wildlife habitats in working forests,” Acting Region 7 Director Dereth Glance said in a media release. “Public input helps guide that process and I encourage people to provide comments by July 23 to help shape priority management activities on our picturesque rural forests.”
The Chenango Trail Unit includes Bobell Hill, Beaver Flow, Bumps Creek, Coventry, and Oak Ridge State forests in the towns of Colesville, Afton, Bainbridge, Coventry, Greene, and Oxford.
Highlights of the plan include designated snowmobile trails and a section of trail offering motorized access for visitors with mobility impairments. The plan also proposes development of two new sections of public forest access road to improve visitor access. The draft plan and additional information are available on DEC’s website.
Proposed management actions will be guided by DEC's Strategic Plan for State Forest Management, which focuses on ecosystem health and diversity, economic benefits, recreational opportunities, forest conservation, and sustainable management, the release said.
State lands covered by the draft plan offer many recreational opportunities including hiking, camping, bird watching, fishing, hunting, trapping, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and all-terrain vehicle access by permit for visitors with mobility impairments. DEC is accepting comments on the draft plan until Sunday, July 23, by email with the subject line "Chenango Trail Unit" to R7.ump@dec.ny.gov, by mail to Jason Schoellig, Senior Forester, NYSDEC, 2715 State Route 80, Sherburne, NY 13460, or by phone at 607-674-4017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.