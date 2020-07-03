The New York City Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that the Shavertown Trail in Andes will reopen to visitors on Friday, July 3, after engineers addressed damage that was caused by beavers at a pond adjacent to the trail.
The trail, which opened in 2013 on a small mountain overlooking the Pepacton Reservoir, features a 1.1-mile-long hike to a scenic overlook at Snake Pond, according to a media release. The trail was closed in late April after visitors informed DEP of significant beaver activity at Snake Pond. A review by water supply engineers found that beaver dams and lodges had allowed the pond to overfill and damage a small dam that impounded water at the half-acre pond.
DEP stabilized the site in April, the release said. Engineers then designed and implemented a permanent breach of the pond by excavating a 5-foot-deep notch into the north side of its dam.
The breach of the dam reduced the size of Snake Pond by about half. A native seed mix was planted around the perimeter of the pond to help the area "re-emerge as a pollinator-friendly wetland habitat," the release said.
More information about the Shavertown Trail can be found on the Catskill Mountain Club website at https://tinyurl.com/y9psnltp.
