Delaware County officials said 26% of the county's population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
"It is still necessary for people to wear masks, wash their hands, practice social distancing, stay home when they are sick even with mild symptoms for example sinus congestion," they warned in a Thursday media release.
They said many people with positive cases have told interviewers they thought they had mild symptoms or thought they had allergies.
If a person in household becomes sick, that person should self-isolate from other family members to prevent transmission. Multiple entire households are testing positive this week, the release said
To date Delaware County Public Health has vaccinated 2,303 people.
The county had 28 new cases Thursday, according to its daily report. There were 171 active cases, with 18 people hospitalized and 369 people under mandatory quarantine. It has recorded 2,002 cases and 45 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Otsego County reported 20 new cases Thursday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 188 active cases, with 11 people hospitalized.
The testing positivity rate was 2.7% and the seven-day average rate was 2.4%.
The county has recorded 3,889 cases and 55 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Hartwick College reported three new cases Thursday. According to its website, there were nine active cases and a 14-day average of six active cases among "those who are living, working and/or studying on campus." The college no longer releases a tally of cases for the semester.
SUNY Oneonta reported 18 positive cases among students isolating off campus and nine in students who are isolating on campus, according to the SUNY COVID-19 Tracker website. There were 104 students under mandatory quarantine. The college has had 187 cases since Jan. 2, the website said.
Chenango County reported 21 new cases Thursday.
According to a media report from Chenango County Public Health, there were 137 active cases, with nine people hospitalized and 486 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,818 confirmed cases and 65 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Schoharie County reported six new cases Thursday. The county has had 1,417 cases and 14 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
