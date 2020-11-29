A positive COVID case in a student has caused Delaware Academy Middle/High School in Delhi to move to fully remote instruction for two days, the school announced on Sunday, Nov. 29.
The student was last in attendance on Tuesday, Nov. 24, according to a letter from the school, As a precaution and to facilitate contact tracing, the school will move to remote learning model for Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The elementary school will reopen as scheduled.
Each student has been provided with one day's worth of emergency plans for remote learning, which should be used for Monday, the letter said. On Monday, students will be contacted by teachers regarding remote learning for Tuesday. The status for Wednesday will be communicated by close of business Tuesday.
Over the weekend, Delaware County reported 12 new cases, nine on Saturday and three on Sunday. The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county stood at 358, with 62 active cases. Five people are hospitalized. There are 240 people in quarantine and 287 people have recovered. There have been nine deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Otsego County on Sunday reported 22 new cases over the past two days, bringing its total number of cases to 1,295. There are 97 active cases, with four people hospitalized. There have been eight deaths reported since tracking began.
Chenango and Schoharie counties did not offer updates by 8 p.m. Sunday.
