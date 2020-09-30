The Delaware County Board of Elections announced Oct. 9 is the last day to register in person and to postmark a registration form for the Nov. 3 general election.
Offices up for election countywide are president of the United States, state Supreme Court justice, representative in Congress, state Senator, member of Assembly and Delaware County district attorney.
Several towns have local elections, including:
• Davenport — member of Council (one year vacancy);
• Masonville — supervisor (one year vacancy);
• Masonville — member of Council (one year vacancy);
• Meredith — member of Council (one year vacancy);
• Roxbury — member of Council (one year vacancy);
• Roxbury — member of Council (three year vacancy);
• Roxbury — town justice;
• Stamford — town justice;
• Tompkins — town justice;
• Walton — town justice;
• Walton — superintendent of highways (one year vacancy).
Early voting will be in our the Board of Elections office at 3 Gallant Ave. in Delhi from Oct. 24 through Nov. 2, according to a media release.
Registration forms and the portal to apply for an absentee ballot and applications for absentee ballots may be found online at https://tinyurl.com/ycm2qh2n
Voters may also call 607-832-5321 or stop in the office, the release said.
