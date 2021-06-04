The Delaware County Board of Elections has set voting hours for the primary elections in the county.
There will be Republican Party primaries for a council seat in Colchester and superintendent of highways in Walton.
According to a media release, the Board of Elections Office will be open during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for absentee voting at 3 Gallant Ave. in Delhi.
June 15 is the last day to mail a completed absentee ballot to the Board of Elections. June 22 is the last day for a ballot to be delivered by an agent to the Board of Elections.
Early voting for registered voters in Delaware County will take place at the Board of Elections Office during the following days and times:
• Saturday, June 12, 9 a.m to 2 p.m.;
• Sunday June 13, 9 a.m to 2 p.m.;
• Monday, June 14 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;
• Tuesday, June 15, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Wednesday, June 16, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.;
• Thursday June 17, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;
• Friday, June 18, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;
• Saturday, June 19, 9 a.m to 2 p.m.;
• Sunday, June 20, 9 a.m to 2 p.m.
The Board of Elections Office is accessible to voters with disabilities, the release said.
If a voter casts a ballot during early voting, the voter will not be allowed to vote on Election Day or on a subsequent voting day of early voting.
The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 22.
