Delaware County elections officials have released information on the upcoming June 23 primary election and associated dates.
Countywide races include the Democratic presidential primary and the Republican primary election for the 19th Congressional District.
There will be a Republican primary election in the 122nd Assembly District, which includes the towns of Colchester, Deposit, Franklin, Hancock, Masonville, Sidney, Tompkins and Walton.
All eligible voters will be mailed an absentee application, according to a media release.
Those who are eligible to vote in the June 23rd election, but do not want to vote in person because of COVID-19 may obtain an absentee ballot. Check the box “Temporary illness or physical disability” as a reason for voting absentee on the absentee application.
The last day to mail in an absentee application is June 16. The last day to postmark an absentee ballot is June 22.
Early voting will take place from June 13 to June 21. Hours are posted online at tinyurl.com/ybsh48k8
