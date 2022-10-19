The Delaware County Board of Elections has released information on voting hours, including early voting.
The general election will be held from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 8. Voters should vote at their assigned polling places.
Deadlines for new registrations and change of address for the election have passed. Those who have moved within the county or state should go to the polling place for their new address. Voters can call 607-832-5321 for information on polling places.
Those who would like to vote absentee need to have applications to the Board of Elections by Oct. 24. Applications can also be made on the state Board of Elections portal at https://absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov/ by that date. Or, voters may go to the office at 3 Gallant Ave. in Delhi to apply and then vote simultaneously on-site. Once an absentee ballot has been issued, the holder cannot vote on the machine on Election Day, but may vote by affidavit ballot
Nov. 8 is the last day to postmark absentee ballots. Ballots must be received by Nov. 15. Ballot boxes are available on both sides of the building to receive ballots at all hours. Polling places can also receive absentee ballots on Election Day.
Early voting for the general election will be held at the office at 3 Gallant Avenue in Delhi from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6. The site is accessible to voters with disabilities. Early voting hours are:
- Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 31, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 3, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 4, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit www.delcony.us/departments/elec/elec.htm or the Board of Elections Facebook page, or call the office for general election information as well as to view sample ballots for each town.
Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
