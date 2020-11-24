The Delaware County Board of Supervisors at its Tuesday, Nov. 24, meeting approved pay raises for 13 department heads, including the county sheriff, the county treasurer and the county clerk, all of which are elected positions.
No one spoke at a public hearing on the proposed raises held directly before the board meeting.
All but two of the pay raises were approved unanimously. County Attorney Amy Merklen’s $113,993 salary was voted against by Franklin Town Supervisor Jeff Taggart and Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield, who also voted against Republican Elections Commissioner Maria Kelso’s $24,946 salary.
“They didn’t meet my expectations, let’s just say,” Marshfield said, adding that Kelso’s performance fell short “even in an election year.”
“I have personal reasons, but they’re good ones,” he said.
Democratic Elections Commissioner Judith Garrison was not eligible for a raise during this round.
“I think the county attorney could do a better job. I’ve heard she’s not as speedy as she could be,” Taggart said. “With the social services department and the land acquisition the county’s had, I’ve heard from one of the sellers that the county is slower than hell. I really think we can do better.”
Taggart said his vote against Merklen’s pay raise had nothing to do with her involvement in the events leading to the termination of former Social Services Commissioner Dana Scuderi-Hunter last year.
The board unanimously adopted the county’s 2021 budget, which includes $109,440,456 in appropriations and a $33,317,535 property tax levy, a 1.7469% increase over the current budget.
No comments were offered during a public hearing held before the board meeting.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
