The Delaware County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday, March 10, to approve and adopt a plan submitted by the Delaware County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, with the last-minute addition of a two-page statement addressing the committee’s examination of racial bias in county policing and mental health and substance use disorder.
The absence of the committee’s discussion on such matters was the central focus of a “statement of concern” and minority report submitted by several committee members after the final plan was released last month.
More than 80 community members tuned in via Zoom to the public hearing, which went on for nearly an hour longer than the scheduled 15 minutes. Seven individuals addressed the board in person and 18 shared remarks virtually. The board was presented with a compendium of written comments from 30 county residents.
“I highly commend the work that has been done and I approve of it,” said the Rev. John Grenier of the Oneonta Assembly of God Church and chaplain of the Delaware County Correctional Facility, who served on the committee. “We stayed in the scope that we were asked to.”
“I come into this with the understanding that facts are facts and opinions are opinions, and everything has got to be based on facts. I stand here with that,” he added. “Everything we looked at and everything we’ve done has been based in facts.”
“This is not about opinions. It’s about process,” countered Joyce St. George, a professor of criminal justice at SUNY Delhi who also served on the committee. “This report was written not as much about the sheriff’s office as it is the way the committee was run and the way in which the final report was written and the way in which committee members were left out.”
“We want to make it really clear that we have a lot of respect for the sheriff’s office. The problem that we had is that there were several different recommendations that were offered that were not in the final report,” she continued. “The operative word, ‘collaborative,’ was not there. We were able to speak and to offer ideas, but when it came to writing a final report, we were given 24 hours once we received a draft.”
St. George and fellow committee member and SUNY Delhi criminal justice professor Simon Purdy drafted the independent minority report in response to the 27-page plan put forth by the committee for board approval.
“The plan that was put before you is not a complete account of the work the committee did,” Purdy said. “I think that if the state were to look at that plan, they’d probably think that we didn’t do a whole lot. We basically patted the sheriff’s department on the back, said they’re doing a good job and we gave a few recommendations at the end. We did a lot more than that.”
The minority report decried the official plan’s failure to mention the committee’s discussion of race and limited mention of substance use and addiction, noting that of the 40 recommended changes to the official plan, only 10 were adopted, “most of which were cosmetic.”
“We have very real problems with mental health and substance abuse disorder in this county,” Purdy said. “The plan as it stands is a start. We could have done a lot more and we need to continue to do a lot more. The process that got us to that point was not enough.”
“Our task was reform and reinvention, and it seems from the plan as it stands right now that we didn’t really do either of those things,” he continued. “The times are changing, the community is changing and we need to keep up with that.”
Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond decried the minority report as “outrageous, disrespectful and misrepresents and mischaracterizes the diligent and faithful work of the reform committee as well as the honorable work of the Sheriff’s Office.”
“I want to acknowledge the wonderful and diverse group of folks who made up the reform committee,” he said. “I am grateful for your hard work, sage counsel and contributions to this plan.”
Jessica Farrell, a member of the Delaware and Otsego chapters of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, resigned from the committee in the wake of the final report.
“I thought this was really an opportunity to help the people I care about, the people with mental health and substance use issues. I found that this was an opportunity to educate the community and problem-solve complex issues,” she said. “The plan was submitted without a final vote from the committee members. So much was missing of our work, and I lost trust in the process. That’s why I decided to leave.”
“I consider my role on this committee to be a subject matter expert on mental health and substance abuse,” said Cindy Heaney, county director of mental health.
After reviewing 21 sheriff’s office policies that could impact individuals with mental health concerns or addiction, Heaney said she “could offer no further policy recommendations to the sheriff, as all were professional, well-written and comprehensive.”
Committee member Jen Cutting, a rape crisis counselor and certified recovery coach and peer advocate, said she was at first “swayed by other committee members” to sign on to the minority report, but had since changed her mind because of the plan’s presentation “in the public and in the press.”
“Although I feel the committee could have had more items regarding the use of substance disorder, it’s a start,” she said. “I truly feel this is the first step in working toward our future. It opens a line of communication and gives us something we did not have before.”
Members of the committee employed by the county were unanimous in their support of the plan as presented.
“When it comes to reforming and reinventing, I’m not sure that’s a task that we necessarily need to do. I don’t see anything that needs to be reformed or reinvented with the sheriff’s department,” said Delaware County public defender Joe Ermeti. “Our goal was to address the needs of the community, to foster trust and fairness and address any racial bias, if we found any. I do not recall anybody bringing up any instances of racial bias with the sheriff’s office and I personally could not think of any.”
Delaware County District Attorney John Hubbard highlighted the use of body cameras as a sign of transparency and accountability already demonstrated by the sheriff’s department and praised the proposed establishment of an anonymous complaint line and a community liaison committee for similar reasons.
“My community has, in the past, experienced from law enforcement racial profiling, religious profiling, but never have we ever had that with the sheriff’s department,” said committee member Erdem Kâhyaoglu of Osmanli Dergah, an Muslim community in Sidney Center, and owner of the Hamden Filling Station. “The sheriff’s department has always exemplified community policing. Not only are they professional, but they’re friendly.”
Kâhyaoglu shared that Osmanli Dergah community members had been pulled over in towns throughout Delaware County and asked to produce immigration papers, irrespective of their U.S. citizenship, but never by Delaware deputies.
“I support the sheriff and our plan, and he has reassured me that after the deadline, that he wants to keep the conversation going and keep discussing and see how to improve any of the issues, whether it’s health or substance abuse.”
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield held Kâhyaoglu’s testimony as proof of the plan’s solvency.
“Some say we’re trying to reform something that is nonexistent within the sheriff’s office, but nonetheless, it’s imperative on us to continually review and improve our plan, and that option has been set out in this plan,” he said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
