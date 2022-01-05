Delaware board begins year, retains leadership

DELHI — The Delaware County Board of Supervisors met Wednesday, Jan. 5, returning its leadership team to office and welcoming a new supervisor.
It was the first meeting for Sidney Supervisor Eric Wilson, who was elected in November to fill the unexpired term of Eugene Pigford, who died in office in June.
Bovina Supervisor Tina Molé was re-elected as chair of the board, but not unanimously. Though Mole was the sole nominee, Hamden Supervisor Wayne Marshfield voted against her election. When asked after the meeting about his vote, Marshfield said: "I just feel she's leading us in the wrong direction."
The rest of the board's officers were elected without opposition. They include Delhi Supervisor Mark Tuthill, vice chair; Colchester Supervisor Arthur Merrill, budget director; Christa Schafer, clerk of the board; and Amy Merklen, county attorney.
After her reelection, Molé addressed the board with a recap of 2021 and a look ahead at 2022.
She spoke of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to get people vaccinated against the disease.
"This required all hands on deck with our limited resources," she said. "Our local leaders hosted vaccine clinics whenever they could."
She also spoke of the adoption of a state-mandated police improvement plan for the county sheriff's department and two major building projects — a new mental health clinic building that opened last fall in Walton and three new Department of Public Works buildings that are in the process of being built in Delhi, Walton and Bloomville. She said county staff "overcame hurdles" and kept those projects on time and under budget.
She said a project to preserve a historic cemetery on the grounds of the county's former poor house "not only preserves this sacred site, but honors the souls who rest here."
She also noted controversy over the police plan, the work at the cemetery and the board's decision to take over tourism promotion from the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, but cited an upside: "We saw renewed interest and participation from our residents."
She said: "I believe we have acted in the best interest of Delaware County."
Molé said work will continue on the unfinished projects and the county will work to end New York City's acquisition of land in its west-of-Hudson watershed — much of which is in the county.
Also at the meeting, the board awarded a contract for creating a new cell at the county landfill to Marcy Excavation Services LLC of Herkimer for $5,895,595 and approved work on three bridges in the town of Hancock.
Public Works Commissioner Sue McIntyre said steel bridges on Lordville Road, county Route 28 and county Route 67 will be sandblasted, repaired and painted during the project. "I've become a big fan of this project," she said.
McIntyre said the project targets bridges that are hard to replace because of unique style or because they are in areas where details are difficult. She said bridges near each other are packaged together to allow a single contractor to take on the work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.