The Delaware County Board of Supervisors said a recent decision by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection violates a longstanding agreement with the county and unanimously passed a resolution during its Wednesday, April 13, meeting to serve notice on the city.
According to the resolution, the Memorandum of Agreement, passed in 1997, states that the DEP will accept for disposal at its wastewater treatment plants in the West of Hudson Watershed at no charge septic waste generated from the Septic System Rehabilitations and Replacements Program. Those plants are in Grand Gorge, Margaretville, Pine Hill, Tannersville and Grahamsville.
The Third Supplemental Side Agreement, which was incorporated in the 2017 Filtration Avoidance Determination from the Environmental Protection Agency, said the DEP must maintain staffing necessary to support all elements of the long-term watershed protection plan.
The New York City West of the Hudson Watershed covers more than 1,600 square miles and encompasses portions of five counties: Delaware, Greene, Ulster, Sullivan and Schoharie, Catskill Watershed Corporation Executive Director Jason Merwin said.
The resolution said John Vickers, director of DEP Source Water Operations, sent a letter to Merwin on Feb. 7 saying the DEP was reducing the amount of septage to 26,000 gallons per week. The letter cited recent staffing reductions, hiring freezes during the COVID-19 pandemic and retirements, resulting in a 40% reduction of staff within the DEP's Water Resource Recovery Division.
According to Merwin, that is down from the 71,000 gallons per week DEP was accepting at the plants.
"Based on historical numbers, the city was taking 44,000 gallons per week, so they will be turning away 1 million gallons of septage every year," Merwin said.
Merwin said throughout the past 25 years, the septic program, which is administered by the CWC, has "replaced over 6,000 septic systems since 1997 and in addition has provided for the maintenance program for those eligible." He said once a septic system is replaced, it is usually pumped out once every three to five years for maintenance. There are 23,000 septic systems within the watershed, he said.
With the restriction to 26,000 gallons per week, the seven septage haulers have been given a schedule as to what days they can deliver their loads to the plants, Frank Flachs, owner of Franks Septic in Arkville said.
"Everybody that dumps is on a one-week rotation and is limited to 7,500 gallons," he said. "The last two weeks I couldn't haul to the three plants I normally haul to," because of the rotation.
Merwin said the closest wastewater treatment plant that will take septage is in Menands near Albany.
Flachs, who started his business in 1987, said he has never been to the plant near Albany, but said it charges six cents per gallon, while the DEP doesn't charge a fee. In addition to the fee, Flachs will have to pay tolls and gas to deliver the septage to Albany. If he does have to deliver the septage to Albany, rates for consumers will increase, he said. "If I charge one person $345 one day to take it to a DEP site and another person $550 the next day to take it to Albany, neighbors are going to talk and somebody's going to be mad," he said.
In addition to the staffing decline at the wastewater treatment plants, the resolution said the letter cited "Mayoral directives to end landfill carting and reduce greenhouse gas emissions."
However, Flachs and Merwin said trucking the septage to Albany would increase greenhouse gas emissions. The increased travel time to Albany would also put a strain on businesses because they would not be able to pump out as many homes in a day, Merwin said. "Instead of being able to pump out four homes, they might be able to pump out two homes."
One community that schedules routine pump-outs is the hamlet of DeLancey. Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said Wednesday there are 15 homes in the hamlet that are scheduled to get pumped out this year, but he is uncertain if it will happen because of the limits.
"We have been regularly pumping out septic systems in DeLancey for the past 15 to 20 years," Marshfield said. The homes are on a three-to-five year schedule to be pumped out and the town received $1.5 million from the DEP to pay for the project, he said. If the town has to pay to transport the septage to Albany, it would "really hammer away at that fund," he said.
Merwin said in order for a homeowner to qualify to have a septic system replaced or repaired, it has to be pumped out first, so contractors can investigate why it is failing. Once the problem is found, a contractor is hired and a design must be approved before the repair or replacement can take place. That means the septic would be pumped out again before it is repaired or replaced.
Merwin said he scheduled an emergency meeting for April 22 at 10 a.m. to address this issue. A member from the DEP sits on the CWC board.
DEP Spokesperson Edward Timbers said in an email, "DEP is currently reevaluating proposed changes to the amount of septage it can accept at our wastewater plants to ensure we fulfill our watershed commitments and work toward the best overall protection of source water quality."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
