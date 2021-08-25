The Delaware County Board of Supervisors discussed how it might spend federal funds received to help the area recover from the pandemic at its meeting Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The Rochester-based EFPR Group, a certified public accounting firm appointed last month by the board to advise the county on the expenditure of the $8,572,706 it received from the American Rescue Plan, reported $5,248,002 in estimated losses from 2019 to 2020, according to Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield, who was appointed to chair the county’s committee on allocating the funds.
Of the $8.5 million the county received, $4,286,353 has been deposited in an interest-bearing account, Marshfield said.
“Essentially, what that means is that we can spend that on anything we want without much of a guideline,” Marshfield said. “We can spend it on a road, buy a truck or whatever — not saying we’re going to do that.”
The remaining funds — approximately $3.3 million — must be spent on water, sewer, broadband, tourism “and a couple other things,” Marshfield said, describing the arrangement as “two different pots of money.” Marshfield said he and the committee’s eight other members will meet for a third time Wednesday, Sept. 8, with broadband vendors based in Delhi, Margaretville, Hancock and possibly Deposit.
“We’re not sure how much coverage broadband has in the county, so we’re going to find out if there’s some weak spots,” he said.
The committee has also sought expenditure proposals from county department heads and has received requests from local nonprofit organizations, Marshfield said, as well discussed the possibility of providing premium pay to county employees who were not eligible for overtime.
The federal funds must be obligated for use by 2024, and all related projects must be funded and complete by the end of 2026, according to Marshfield.
“We’re thoroughly analyzing requests and we’re trying to get a final picture for Delaware County — what’s best for the biggest part of Delaware County,” he said. “It’s quite a daunting task, but we’re doing it.”
Delhi Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill, who chairs the county’s Capital Projects Committee, reported that the new behavioral health facility in Walton has reached “substantial completion” and will be ready for move-in within a week.
“There’s still furniture to assemble and IT’s got a lot of work to do, but it’s getting close,” Tuthill said. The 23,900-square-foot Delaware Street facility will house the county’s adult and family and children’s mental health clinics, both now in Walton, and the Office of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, currently in Hamden.
